Neutrino USD Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $826.41 million and $26.73 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.61 or 0.02540969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00526404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 837,079,679 coins and its circulating supply is 837,079,080 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

