New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

NFE stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

