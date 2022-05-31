New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 25,158 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

