Newscrypto Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $5.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.01983224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00530769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

