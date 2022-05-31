NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
NFYEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.
NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.