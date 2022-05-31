Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.3% annually over the last three years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

