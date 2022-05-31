Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,401.00

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $44,401.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

