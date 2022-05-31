Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 140,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($69,078.95).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 30,113 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,346.33 ($15,620.36).
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($62,626.52).
LON FOXT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.80 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,251,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.72. Foxtons Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.90 ($0.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.93 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.
About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
