Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,068,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.23.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.