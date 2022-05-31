Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 11,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 305,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

