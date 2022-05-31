North Run Capital LP Grows Stock Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,987 shares during the quarter. LENSAR comprises about 4.4% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of LENSAR worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $5,172,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $8,039,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LNSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.