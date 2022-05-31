nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00753630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00498307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008145 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.