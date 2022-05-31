Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

NOVT stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

