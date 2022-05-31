Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

