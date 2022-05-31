NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.49. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,562. NV5 Global has a one year low of $86.44 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

