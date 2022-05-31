OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$3.04. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 1,750,733 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.52.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

