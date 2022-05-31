Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.20. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 5,334 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.