Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Increased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 3.8% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $33,441,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

