Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14. 957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,659,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

