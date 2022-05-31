Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14. 957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,659,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
