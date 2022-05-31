Olyseum (OLY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Olyseum has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $16,426.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,124,920 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.