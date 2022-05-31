OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $383.13 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $383.13 million and approximately $133.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00008605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00150583 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

