Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Tops $4.25 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $547,393.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.91 or 1.00036286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.