Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 11,778 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 399.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter.

PTGX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 4,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

