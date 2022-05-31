Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 229,000 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.71% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.