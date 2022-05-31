Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,287 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,075 shares of company stock worth $4,775,854 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRNX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,701. The company has a market cap of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

