Opaleye Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the quarter. TRACON Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

