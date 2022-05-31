Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Opium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $69,187.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $864.97 or 0.02730845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00527979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

