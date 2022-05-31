Oppenheimer Cuts Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $46.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

FMTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

