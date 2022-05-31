ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IX traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 28,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 104.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

