Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 955.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 976.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.