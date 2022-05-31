Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. 6,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,731. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after buying an additional 90,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

