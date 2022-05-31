Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,731. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

