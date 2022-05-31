Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 53,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 105,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$142.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

