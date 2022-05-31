Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Bought by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP grew its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,346 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for 2.5% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned 0.20% of Ozon worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ozon by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ozon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ozon by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ozon by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Ozon ( NASDAQ:OZON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.26 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

