Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.