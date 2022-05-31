Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

