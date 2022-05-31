Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

