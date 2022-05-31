PDT Partners LLC Buys 40,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after buying an additional 3,170,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,529,000 after buying an additional 2,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,669. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,581 shares of company stock valued at $74,013,239. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

