PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,477 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,880,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,574,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. 88,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

