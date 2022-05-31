Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.50

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.31, with a volume of 149852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.77.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Insiders have sold 28,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,432 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.