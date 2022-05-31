PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.24 million and the lowest is $24.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $101.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.63 million to $102.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.43 million, with estimates ranging from $100.29 million to $110.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 184,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.62%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

