pEOS Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $583,649.75 and $1.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.87 or 0.00786296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00497697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

