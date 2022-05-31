Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.67% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $75,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 243,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,093. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

