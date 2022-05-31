Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,944,114 Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,944,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,326,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pyxis Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

