Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 704,885 DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 704,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,841,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of DICE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,941,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

