Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,798 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.65% of IVERIC bio worth $108,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,880,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 415.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,075. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

