Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $47.20 Million Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 747,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 386,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 320,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

