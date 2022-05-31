Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,421,638 shares of company stock worth $39,690,868 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $613.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

