Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Absci worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. Absci Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

