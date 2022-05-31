Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $37.64 Million Position in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,095,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,637,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.51% of IsoPlexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,552. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IsoPlexis Co. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

ISO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

