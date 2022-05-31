Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $7.32 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.56. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,719. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

